Juventus attempt to sign primary target blocked by his club

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the next transfer window, but they might have already missed out on his signature.

Fichajes.net insists that the striker will leave Fiorentina next year, but it adds that one thing for certain is that he wouldn’t be a player of Juventus.

The report claims La Viola has decided to accept offers preferably from clubs abroad and Juventus will be denied the chance to sign him.

Juve FC say

This would come as a huge blow to the Bianconeri considering that he has become one of their top priority transfer targets.

The Serbian has thrived in Italy at Fiorentina and that means he would need less time to get going if he moved to Turin.

However, this development means Juve could be forced to look elsewhere to sign an alternative.

La Viola has hardly ever enjoyed selling their players to Juve, but the Bianconeri have still landed the likes of Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi from them.

Juve will look to reach a compromise, but the one way that would be easy is if they offer money to buy him outright.

If they intend to secure a loan-to-buy agreement as they did for Chiesa, it would likely scupper the move.