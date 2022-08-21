Casemiro has reached an agreement with Manchester United over joining the Premier League club, but Juventus wanted to hijack the transfer.

The midfielder is one of the most decorated players in the world and he has won several trophies.

He wasn’t planning on leaving Real Madrid this summer, but United turned their attention towards him after their failed pursuit of Adrien Rabiot.

A new report on Calciomercato reveals that Juve wanted to hijack the transfer after learning he could leave.

Max Allegri even called the midfielder, but United blew the competition away with their huge transfer fee and the salary offer to the Brazilian midfielder.

Juve FC Says

We are not in the position to compete with a top club like United now because we do not have the finances to do that.

Our midfield would have benefited from having Casemiro in it. However, there is no money to sign a player of his quality.

Reports have linked us with a move for PSG’s Leandro Paredes and the Argentinian will not be a bad buy if he eventually makes the move to the Allianz Stadium.

There are only a few more days before this transfer window closes and we need to act fast on adding players to our squad, as well as offloading some of our current options.