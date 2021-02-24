Juventus attempted triple exchange for Aouar in the summer and remain interested

Houssem Aouar is a name that has been associated with Juventus for a long time now, with the Bianconeri missing out on signing him in the last summer transfer window.

The Frenchman was also close to joining Arsenal who bid for his signature, but it fell below Lyon’s asking price.

He showed what he can do when he helped Lyon to eliminate Juve from the Champions League last season.

The Bianconeri must have been very impressed with his performance in the two games as they attempted to land him at the start of this season.

Calciomercato reports that Andrea Pirlo’s side was so keen to land him that they were ready to make three exchanges.

The report says they were prepared to offer the French side, Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio and money to land the midfielder.

However, Lyon rejected the offer and the Bianconeri turned all their attention towards bringing Federico Chiesa to Turin.

Chiesa has proven to be a very good buy for the club, but the report says Juve retain their interest and they will try to sign him in the summer yet again.

The Bianconeri will face competition from a long list of other teams trailing the midfielder.