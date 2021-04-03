Juventus attempting to postpone the payment of the salaries

During the ongoing complicated campaign, nothing seems to be working out well for Juve’s management.

The club – like most of its counterparts – has been suffering from a deep economical crisis amidst the Covid-19 pandemic which has been forcing them to play inside empty stadiums for more than 12 months now.

Moreover, the recurring early Champions League exits as well as the underwhelming domestic campaign have made the situation even worse.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will attempt to deploy a similar financial strategy to the one adopted last season.

According to Corriere dello Sport (as translated by Football Italia), Juventus have asked their players to accept at least partial delayed payment of their next four wage packets.

Last season, the wages of March, April, May and June 2020 were postponed until the 2020/21 financial year.

This strategy allowed the Old Lady to register a boon of circa €90m on their 2019-20 books, as the source explains.

Thus, the Italian champions are looking to replicate the strategy, by moving some installments of their players’ wages to the 2021/22 financial year.

However, the report wonders whether or not the athletes will accept such postpone, taking into account that several of them are reportedly placed on the transfer list, and have a cold relationship with the club’s management.

It should be noted that last season, the squad senators – Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci – played a big role in convincing their teammates to accept the club’s request regarding the matter.