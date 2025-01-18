Juventus secured a 2–0 win against AC Milan this evening as they finally returned to winning ways.

Having been beaten by Milan the last time the two teams met, Juventus were in no mood to start slowly and showed intent from the opening exchanges.

Thiago Motta’s men strung together some impressive passes as they looked to take an early lead, with Samuel Mbangula particularly standing out.

Juve continued to dominate the game, but Milan came close to opening the scoring when Rafael Leão was denied by a fine save from Michele di Gregorio.

Kenan Yildiz then forced Mike Maignan into a stunning save as Juve pushed for the breakthrough. Despite their dominance, Milan seemed content to defend and wait for opportunities to counter-attack, and the first half ended goalless.

Motta made a change at the start of the second half, bringing on Tim Weah for Kenan Yildiz, and the American nearly broke the deadlock minutes later, only to be thwarted by another excellent save from Maignan.

However, the lively Mbangula gave Juventus the lead shortly after, as his deflected shot wrong-footed Maignan.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Bianconeri doubled their advantage five minutes later when Weah found the net following a brilliant pass from Khephren Thuram. From there, Juve had to prove they could maintain their lead.

Despite being ahead, Juventus stayed aggressive and continued to press for another goal, keeping AC Milan under constant pressure.

Milan fought hard to get back into the game, but Juventus held firm and saw out the win, delivering a performance full of intensity and control.