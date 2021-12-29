Juventus awaiting Danilo’s return – Here’s when he could get back to action

During the last 18 months, Danilo has proven to be one of the most reliable players at the back for Juventus.

The Brazilian is originally a right-back, but can play anywhere in defense, and even acted as a holding midfielder under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri.

The former Real Madrid man has been out of action since sustaining an injury during the away trip against Lazio back in November.

While the fans can hope to see the likes of Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini making their return during the first matches of the year, Danilo will have to wait for a little while.

According to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are hoping to have the 30-year-old available for the away fixture against Milan on January 23.

But in order to be fully fit for the big occasion, the defender would need to put some minutes in his legs during the prior matches.

We’re talking about the league fixture against Udinese on January 15 and the Coppa Italia round of 16 clash against Sampdoria three days later.

Juve FC say

While Danilo has been out injured, Juan Cuadrado has been serving as the main man at right-back.

Therefore, the Brazilian’s return would provide a more solid presence on the right flank, while allowing the Colombian to play in his original role further upfront.