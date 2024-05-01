The Champions League is the premier club competition in Europe and Juventus will be back involved next season. The two-time European champions will be one of five Italian teams in the league phase.

Home clean sheet and still in Top 4 spots for Mister Allegri and @juventusfcen ✅ pic.twitter.com/uvBDBF2bbt — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 8, 2024

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who led Juve to Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017, will already have started his preparations for next season’s competition.

No Italian Teams in the Semi-Finals This Year

It has been a disappointing Champions League campaign for the Italian teams this year as no Serie A side has been able to progress through to the semi-finals. The final four involves Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Dortmund. In a bet on Champions League with Paddy Power, Real Madrid are the 7/5 favourites to lift the trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side knocked out Manchester City in the quarter finals and since then they have been one of the leading Champions League tips for the trophy. They will now need to beat German giants Bayern Munich if they are to reach another final.

The 1996/97 Champions League winners, Dortmund, face PSG in their semi-final clash. The German club have consistently performed well in the competition over the last few years.

Juve Squad Has Lots of Champions League Experience

Juventus return to the Champions League with a squad that has lots of experience in the European competition. Danilo will captain the team, and he has lifted the trophy twice, with success coming with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017.

Defender Alex Sandro is another player who has played a lot of Champions League football throughout his career. He was part of the Juve team which lost to Real Madrid in the final in 2017.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been involved in Champions League matches for Arsenal, Roma and Juventus. He has featured in 83 European matches in his career and his experience will prove very important when the Old Lady make their return to the premier tournament.

Allegri will have the chance to strengthen his squad this summer when the transfer window reopens. Qualification into the Champions League should help his recruitment, as it is the competition every leading player wants to be involved in.

New Format Next Season

Next season’s edition of the Champions League will use a new format. The competition has expanded from 32 to 36 teams and there will be a single league, with teams ranked on their performances across eight matches.

The knockout stages will begin in the last 16, with the top eight teams from the group stage automatically qualifying. The teams which finish ninth to 24th will be involved in a two-legged-play-off tie to reach the last 16.

As well as an automatic spot in the following season’s Champions League, next season’s winners will qualify for the UEFA Super Cup to face the Europa League winners. They will play in the Intercontinental Cup and possibly the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 2024/25 Champions League final takes place on the 31st of May 2025 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Juventus fans will be hoping that game involves their team.