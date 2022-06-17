Nandez
Juventus back in talks to sign Uruguayan midfielder

June 17, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Juventus have re-contacted Cagliari to sign Nahitan Nandez after their relegation from Serie A.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been on the Bianconeri radar for some time now, and they attempted to add him to their squad in the January transfer window.

Both clubs failed to agree on a deal, and he remained at the Sardegna Arena.

Their season ultimately ended in relegation, and they will naturally lose some of their key players.

Juve is now looking to get a piece from it, and Nandez is the player that has caught their attention the most.

Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà, as reported by Football Italia, says Juve and Monza are in the running for his signature.

The 26-year-old will unlikely play in Serie B, and Cagliari are now asking for 15m euros to offload him.

Juve FC Says

Nandez was in our sights even before Cagliari’s relegation. Now that they are in Serie B, they will make it easier for us to add him to our squad.

The midfielder was a shining light in their team before the relegation, and Max Allegri will find space for him in our squad.

Midfield was a problem for us in the last campaign, and Nandez should bring some improvement to that area if he joins us.

