Juventus back in the race for Sandro Tonali

August 10, 2020

Juventus are back in the running to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, despite competition from both Inter and Milan.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the departure of Maurizio Sarri and the arrival of Andrea Pirlo has produceed the first, significant, change of strategy, meaning Juventus will no longer pursue long-standing target Jorginho.

The idea of rejuvenating the squad goes hand in hand with the need to have a first-rate technical roster for the future, with the focus being to invest young players.

This process began with the signing of Dejan Kulusevski and Artur Melo and could now continue with Tonali, who has been in talks with Inter for the last few months.

Despite the discussions, there has reportedly been no concrete offer made to Brescia President Massimo Cellino, who instead has kept dialogues open with Juventus leadership regarding Tonali.

Milan have also made their interest known in the 20-year-old but their offer of €24 million didn’t interest Brescia, leaving Juve in the running to sign the young star.

