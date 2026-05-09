Juventus secured a valuable 1-0 victory away to Lecce after failing to beat Hellas Verona in their previous fixture and moved closer to clinching a top-four finish in Serie A. The Bianconeri produced a disciplined display and showed clear determination to respond positively after their earlier disappointment.

The visitors made the perfect start to the match, taking the lead within the opening seconds through Dusan Vlahovic, who found the net after just 12 seconds. The early breakthrough immediately set the tone for Juventus, who approached the fixture with intensity and confidence from the first whistle.

Juventus dominate after fast start

Lecce appeared stunned by the rapid opener and were forced to regroup quickly in an attempt to avoid conceding further goals. Juventus continued to control large periods of the game and looked determined to ensure there would be no repeat of the frustrating draw against Verona.

The Bianconeri remained composed in possession and created several dangerous moments during the first half. Although Lecce occasionally threatened on the counterattack, Juventus were clearly the stronger side and maintained authority throughout much of the contest. Despite their dominance, they were unable to extend their advantage before the interval.

Offside frustrations but crucial win secured

Uncertainty still surrounds whether this will be Vlahovic’s final season in Turin, and the striker thought he had doubled Juventus’ lead shortly after the restart. However, the effort was ruled out for offside, providing Lecce with a significant moment of relief as they searched for a route back into the match.

Pierre Kalulu also had the ball in the net for Juventus later in the second half, but his goal was similarly disallowed for offside. The Bianconeri continued pressing for another goal while Lecce pushed forward in pursuit of an equaliser.

Although no further goals arrived, Juventus remained organised defensively and successfully protected their narrow advantage until full time, securing an important victory in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.