Juventus backed for Champions League return

Betting sites have released their initial odds for the upcoming Serie A season, with Juventus priced up to finish inside the top four, a position which would secure a return to the Champions League in 2024/25.

Juventus endured a tough campaign last time out, as a 10-point deduction for capital gains violations ultimately ended any hopes of securing a top-four spot in the season just gone. The penalty meant The Old Lady eventually finished in seventh place, with only a place in the Europa Conference League to look forward to.

The good news is that Juve is expected to bounce back emphatically over the next 12 months, with bookmakers.tv confirming that betting sites are expecting an open three-way battle for the title.

Despite finishing a full 16 points clear last time out, Napoli are only given a 26% chance of retaining the scudetto. That leaves them tied with Inter Milan, while Juventus are also expected to be right in the mix, with odds of 4/1 translating into a 20% chance of securing their first league championship since 2020.

Of course, much will depend on the upcoming transfer window, as Juve aspires to remain an attractive proposition to potential signings despite missing out on Europe’s premier club competition. But the early signs are promising which should provide encouragement heading into the summer months.

Serie A 2023/24 betting odds and implied percentage chances, according to bookmakers.tv:

Inter Milan 11/4 (26%)

Napoli 11/4 (26%)

Juventus 4/1 (20%)

AC Milan 15/2 (11%)

Roma 12/1 (7%)

Lazio 15/1 (6%)

Atalanta 28/1 (3%)

Fiorentina 150/1 (<1%)

All odds correct on 15th June 2023