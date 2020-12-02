Juventus backed to return to the top of Italian and European football by opposition manager

Ahead of their Champions League match this evening, Dynamo Kyiv manager, Mircea Lucescu, has backed Juventus to return to the top of European football.

The Bianconeri has been struggling for form this season as their players try to adapt to the philosophies of Andrea Pirlo.

They have made an inconsistent start to this league season even though they are expected to still win what would be a 10th consecutive league title.

The Italian champions have also lost a game in the Champions League to Barcelona, and they struggled to beat Ferencvaros in their last UCL game.

They have already qualified for the knockout stages with Barcelona, but having won several domestic titles and reached the final of the Champions League twice under Max Allegri, they are simply underperforming at the moment.

Lucescu, however, claims that it is just for a while and he backs them to return to the pinnacle of European and Italian football soon.

“Juventus could field two completely different starting XIs and still nothing would really change,” assured Lucescu in his press conference via Football Italia.

“Now they need a little time to consolidate Andrea Pirlo’s football ideas, but I am convinced they’ll find the solution soon and the quality of the players will emerge.

“Having said that, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mere presence fires up his teammates, which you get with all great champions. He gives the team confidence and that is fundamental right now.

“Antonio Conte’s Juve that started the run of Serie A titles was a great team, but now Juve can create a style of football that could win the Champions League. They have the players with experience, quality and physicality.

“They had problems, as did everyone this season, and playing without fans is not easy, but once they overcome this moment, Juve will return to being protagonists in Italy and in Europe.”