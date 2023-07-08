Juventus backs out of Milinkovic-Savic race until Lazio reduces asking price

Juventus has decided to abandon their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for the current transfer window unless Lazio lowers their asking price. Lazio is aware that this is their final opportunity to profit from his departure, as they have been waiting for him to sign a new contract.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan have shown interest in acquiring the midfielder from Lazio. However, Lazio’s asking price of 40 million euros has become a major obstacle. There is a risk for Lazio that they might lose Milinkovic-Savic for free at the end of the upcoming season, as Football Italia reports that Juventus has now withdrawn from the race to sign him.

Given that Milinkovic-Savic’s contract will expire at the end of the following season, Juventus is unwilling to pay the requested price for the player. Inter Milan, too, is not prepared to spend such a substantial amount on his signature.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and the Serbian will do well on our books if we bring him to Turin.

However, we cannot spend 40m euros to add him to the group because he simply is not that expensive for the conditions around his future.

If Lazio keeps insisting on that fee, we could just wait and pick him up for free next summer.