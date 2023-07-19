Juventus and leading global tyre manufacturer Nexen Tire have come together in a significant partnership that will undoubtedly leave an impact on the European sporting scene, reports Calciomercato.

As part of the deal, Nexen Tire will be designated as the official tire partner of Juventus, with its logo prominently displayed on the front of the club’s training kits and on the side of its bus. The collaboration will extend beyond mere visuals, involving a range of marketing and promotional activities, including joint events and promotions.

For Juventus, this partnership represents an opportunity to expand its global reach and engage with a broader international fan base. While the club already enjoys a fervent following in Italy, its collaboration with Nexen Tire will allow them to tap into new markets and bolster its brand presence on the global stage.

Likewise, for Nexen Tire, the alliance with Juventus provides an avenue to increase its brand awareness in Europe and further establish itself as a key player in the tire industry. With a solid presence in the Asian market, Nexen Tire seeks to leverage this partnership to connect with fresh audiences and grow its business in Europe.

The collaboration between Juventus and Nexen Tire exemplifies the growing importance of branding in the sporting world. By working together, these two influential brands are poised to create a meaningful impact and capitalise on the potential to reach new audiences and foster business growth.

Juve FC Says

This is excellent news for the club and shows how the new board is doing its best to bring in new money and get the club back on a stable financial footing.

Hopefully, this will be the first of many new deals.