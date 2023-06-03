Juventus has been involved in rumours linking them to several midfielders in preparation for the upcoming season, as they anticipate the departure of some players from that position.

Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes are reportedly set to leave the club unless there is a notable change of heart from both parties involved.

While Juventus intends to strengthen its midfield, they may not pursue high-profile signings for that position. Despite being linked to players like Davide Frattesi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that the Bianconeri are banking on Paul Pogba.

Pogba had a challenging season due to injuries, as he struggled to complete even a single half in any game. However, Juventus remains optimistic that the French midfielder will make a strong comeback in the next campaign. They see him as a key player to utilise in midfield instead of spending significant sums on new signings.

Juve FC Says

Banking on Pogba is not a good plan, but we signed him to play, and he must be ready for the next campaign.

The World Cup winner owes us a lot and if he does not play many games in the next campaign, we must terminate his contract.

He is one of our own but must step on the pitch to earn his salary.