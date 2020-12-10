Juventus battle Inter in chase for Serie A’s new sensation

Juan Cuadrado is performing incredibly in the first part of this season, he’s undoubtedly one of the key players of Andrea Pirlo’s side but he is aged 32 and Juventus is already working to find his long term replacement.

As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri are rumoured to be interested in Gabriele Zappa, a 21-year-old right-back playing for Cagliari, who is performing very well in his debut top-tier season.

Zappa immediately became a regular starter of the side coached by Eusebio Di Francesco, who chose him over more experienced players like Paolo Pancrazio Faragò or Fabio Pisacane, and the youngster repaid his trust by providing three assists in 10 appearances.

Juventus will face serious competition from Inter Milan to land him, as Zappa was raised by the Nerazzurri’s youth set up and would be eligible for the Club Trained Players list.

The right-back is currently owned by Pescara, who loaned him to Cagliari with a compulsory buyout clause of just 3.5 million euros, but his market value is going to skyrocket if he continues to perform this good.