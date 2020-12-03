Juventus battle Liverpool in race to sign Portuguese teenage star

Liverpool has become the latest team to be linked with a move for Nuno Mendes.

The 18-year-old Portuguese star has emerged as one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe as he continues to develop well for Sporting Lisbon.

With guidance from agent Jorge Mendes, who also watches over Cristiano Ronaldo, he is set to join a top European team soon.

The defender has been attracting the attention of the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan as well.

AS via Calciomercato claims that Liverpool has laid siege on the Sporting Lisbon headquarters for his signature.

It claims that Liverpool’s approach stalled talks of a new deal for him, but that has been sorted now.

It then hands Juventus a boost by claiming that the Reds might struggle to land Mendes because they might not have space for him to start playing immediately.

This means that Juventus can swoop in to land him if they can promise him more playing time.

Juve has focused on signing younger players in the last transfer window and if they can land Mendes and he breaks into their first team, they will have a top-class player on their hands for years.