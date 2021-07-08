Juventus battling AS Roma for 26-year-old Algerian left-back

Juventus has been linked with a move for Ramy Bensebaini, but they are facing competition from AS Roma with Jose Mourinho also keen on him.

The 26-year-old plays for German club Borussia Monchengladbach and was one of their top performers last season as they impressed in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

His performances caught the attention of several clubs in Europe including Juventus.

The Bianconeri need another senior left-back in their squad to offer a proper competition for Alex Sandro.

Sandro was in and out of the team because of injury last season and they were forced to use the versatile Danilo in his position in some games.

While the Brazilian was in fine form, having a natural left-back as his deputy would be best.

They now hope to sign Bensebaini ahead of the coming campaign which they hope to win the Serie A title again.

Calciomercato says he has a contract with the German club until 2023 but they value him at 25m euros.

That fee might be a problem for Juventus to pay for a player who would only act as a backup at the Allianz Stadium.

But they can negotiate it down if they get serious about signing him provided AS Roma doesn’t offer a better transfer fee to the Germans.