Juventus is looking to sign Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as a replacement for Giorgio Chiellini.

The Azzurri defender is leaving Juve after 17 years and his departure will leave a huge void at the club.

They need a new defender to help them continue performing without feeling the effect of losing Chiellini.

Koulibaly has been consistently good since he joined Napoli, and his current deal expires in 2023.

The Senegalese defender is not young, but he is effective and he guarantees success.

This means he would be the perfect replacement for Giorgio and he would not need time to settle in.

Tutto Sport claims Juve has an eye on him, but it claims Barcelona is also looking to add him to their squad in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly has proven to be one of the finest defenders in Europe over the last few seasons and he will deliver impressive performances for us if he joins.

But Napoli might not want to sell him to us, especially if they have an alternative suitor that they can do business with.

If the AFCON winner decides he wants to join Juve and no other club, we could easily sign him.