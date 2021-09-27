Juventus battling clubs for 21-year-old forward but they are favourites thanks to Chiellini

Lorenzo Lucca is the new darling of Italian Serie B as the 21-year-old continues to score goals for form.

The Pisa forward cannot stop scoring at the moment and netted against Gianluigi Buffon at the weekend to take his tally for the season to 5 goals in 6 league games.

Several top-flight clubs, including Inter Milan and AC Milan have tracked his performance.

Both Milanese sides are, however, behind Juventus in the race for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that the Bianconeri are favourites to sign him, thanks in part to Giorgio Chiellini.

This is because the defender’s brother, Claudio Chiellini, is their current sporting director and will give preference to the Bianconeri.

At 6’7, Lucca is one of the tallest strikers in Italy and he has been tipped to have a big future in the game.

Juve has been targeting young players in their recent transfer dealings and he could join the next batch of young players that the Bianconeri will add to their squad.

The report didn’t say how much he is valued by his present club, but Transfermarkt says he is worth €300,000, which is clearly not a reflection of his current form.