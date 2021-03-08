Juventus battling for young Bayer Leverkusen star 

Juventus has emerged as one of the teams looking to sign Edmond Tapsoba, according to reports in England via Tuttojuve.

The young defender has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen and this has also attracted the attention of top European teams.

The Burkinabe is just 22, but he has developed well enough to become one of the key players at the German side.

Leverkusen knows that he will only remain with them for a limited period of time if he continues to shine as he is doing at the moment.

This season could now be his last with them as the report says that he is being tracked by teams like Manchester United as well as Juve.

The Red Devils are challenging for the Premier League this season and they want to add more top players to their team.

They see him as a quality addition and are ready to battle Juve for his signature.

Although the Bianconeri has some of Europe’s best defenders, they have targeted younger players and he has entered their radar.

He might not start playing for them immediately, but he would be a reliable backup to their present options.

The report adds that Bayer currently values him at 40m euros.