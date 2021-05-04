Juventus battling Premier League side for world class striker

Juventus has become the latest team to show interest in Robert Lewandowski as the Poland international continues to bang in the goals.

There is hardly a striker more reliable than the Bayern Munich man in Europe and he is one of the reasons why the Germans have ruled their league and the Champions League in the last year.

He is already 32, but looks evergreen and would benefit any team that he joins at the moment.

While Bayern isn’t looking to sell him, Todofichajes says Juve and Manchester United are interested in his services.

United are trying to convince Edinson Cavani to remain with them for another season and if they lose the Uruguayan, they want Lewandowski to replace him.

Juve is also set for a big summer with question marks hanging over the immediate future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

The report says the Bianconeri are targeting Lewandowski because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Ronaldo.

If Juve fails to reach next season’s Champions League, then it would be harder for them to attract a player like Lewandowski and they would also struggle to keep Ronaldo on their books, at least temporarily.