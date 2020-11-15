Juventus battling Serie A rival for AC Milan star

Tuttosport via Football Italia claims that Juventus and Inter Milan want to sign Hakan Calhanoglu in January.

The Turkey international has entered the final year of his current contract at the San Siro side, and the report claims that talks of a new deal aren’t going according to plan.

The report says that the midfielder is currently on 2.5m Euros per season, but he has told Milan that he wants at least 5m euros per season to sign a new contract.

Milan isn’t so enthusiastic about spending that much money on him, and it seems that the midfielder could leave them in the January transfer window.

The report claims that Milan is willing to allow him to run down his contract and leave them for free at the end of the season.

However, Juventus are prepared to tempt Milan with an offer in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri are so keen to sign him that they are prepared to offer Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for the Turkey international.

At 25, Calhanoglu will represent a solid investment for any team that manages to sign him with the Turkey international reputed for being one of the finest midfielders and dead-ball specialists in Italy.