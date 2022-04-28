Juventus battling the two Milan clubs for Ligue 1 midfielder

Juventus has continued to pursue a transfer for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes and the Argentinian could move to Serie A in the summer.

Their midfield has been a problem spot for Juve in this campaign and the next transfer window offers them a very good chance to solve that issue.

Paredes is one of the players on their shopping list now and the former Roma man is not getting the recognition he desires at PSG.

This would make a move away enticing to him, but Juve is not the only club interested in his signature.

Tuttojuve claims Inter Milan and AC Milan are also seriously interested in bidding for him if he is available to leave Paris.

The Parisians have set an asking price for his signature and they will only consider selling him for around 25-30 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Our midfield needs new men and Paredes could help to solve some of the problems we are experiencing there right now.

However, Juve will only sign players when it financially makes sense and they might consider him too expensive at the current asking price.

If PSG agrees to reduce that fee, then both clubs can do business over the 27-year-old.