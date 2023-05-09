Pulisic
Juventus battling with Serie A rival for Chelsea forward

May 9, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Juventus and Napoli are reportedly interested in a move for Christian Pulisic, who could leave Chelsea at the end of this season, reports Tuttomercatoweb

The Premier League club signed several players in the last two transfer windows and needs to offload some in the summer.

Pulisic has been injury-prone and he is considered one player who will certainly leave the club by the end of the term.

This has alerted several clubs to show an interest in his signature and Juve is one of them.

The Bianconeri need new attackers to keep them strong enough to compete for trophies next season and Pulisic is considered good enough for them.

The American has delivered some fine performances for the Blues, and the Bianconeri believe he can be an important player.

But Napoli has registered an interest in his signature and will battle their Serie A counterparts to make him one of their players for next season.

Juve FC Says

Pulisic is an exciting attacker when he plays, but injuries have plagued him for much of his career, which has reduced his game time in London.

He probably will be fitter and perform much better than he is doing at the moment if he moves to Turin. We need to try our best to seal the deal.

