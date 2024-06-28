Domenico Berardi is one Sassuolo player we expect to return to Serie A next season after their relegation from the top flight.

The attacker has been their most important player for several seasons, which explains why they were relegated when he got injured.

Juventus has followed him for several campaigns and was close to signing him at the start of last season.

However, the move broke down after the Bianconeri stepped up their interest late in the transfer window.

Berardi has been in fantastic form in the league for several seasons and is expected to leave the Black and Greens in the coming weeks.

However, Juve now faces competition for his signature, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming AS Roma and AC Milan are also keen on signing him.

Both teams like his profile and have been monitoring him as he played for Sassuolo in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been one of the most productive attackers in Italian football for several seasons and he would add more goals and assists to our game if we sign him.

However, he will be 30 in August, which does not represent good long-term value. We also do not know if he will remain the same player after his injury.