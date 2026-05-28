A swap deal involving Juventus Gleison Bremer and Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae has been brewing over the past few days.

Juventus CEO Damien Comolli has admitted that the club might have to make a major financial sacrifice this summer after missing out on a Champions League spot.

Many believe Bremer is one of the main candidates to be sold, alongside Andrea Cambiaso and Khephren Thuram.

Juventus willing to offload Bayern Munich target Bremer

This season, Bremer has returned to action following a 10-month hiatus due to a torn ACL. While he immediately reestablished himself as a rock at the back, many fans and pundits would argue that the 29-year-old hasn’t regained his pre-injury levels. Moreover, he still struggled with injury issues throughout the campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Bremer is fully aware of the situation at the club, so he has already started to consider his options.

While the Brazilian international has long been linked with Premier League giants, Bayern Munich have also emerged as a serious suitor.

The pink newspaper believes the Bavarians’ interest in Bremer could pave the way for Kim to join Juventus.

Juventus want Kim Min-jae on loan from Bayern Munich

The South Korean defender is unhappy with his limited playing time in Germany, so he would relish the opportunity to reunite with Luciano Spalletti.

The 29-year-old only spent a solitary year in Italian football, and he helped Napoli end a 33-year Scudetto drought. He was named the Best Defender in Serie A at the end of the season.

While Juventus would be open to a swap deal involving the two defenders, they will insist on signing Kim on an initial loan deal (with an option or an obligation to buy) to avoid burdening next season’s balance sheet and remain within the required parameters, especially after missing out on UCL prize money.

It remains to be seen if the Bundesliga champions are willing to accept these terms, especially with Kim’s contract expiring in 2028.