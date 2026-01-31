Juventus have recruited young Bayern Munich attacker Adin Licina, evoking memories of signing Kenan Yildiz in the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old Turkish star had spent 10 years in the Bavarian academy, before making the move to Turin more than three years ago, and went on to establish himself as Juve’s biggest attraction and even inherited the iconic No.10 shirt that once belonged to his idol, Alessandro Del Piero.

While emulating Yildiz’s success remains a long shot, Licina is now on the verge of following in the Turk’s footsteps by leaving Bayern and joining Juve’s youth ranks.

Juventus seal the transfer of Adin Licina

According to Bild (via AlfredoPedulla.com), Juventus have all but finalised the transfer of the 19-year-old, having received the green light from the Bundesliga giants in the last few hours.

Licina’s contract with Bayern was set to expire at the end of the season, so the Bianconeri were able to poach him on a cut-price deal.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reveals that the German champions have retained a sell-on fee on any future resale, in addition to the Right of First Refusal.

Licina’s playing role & Bayern Munich experience

Licina has represented Germany across several age groups, including the U19, but he’s also eligible to play for Bosnia on the international level, which is his country of origin.

The youngster is a left-footed attacker capable of filling various roles in the final third. He primarily plays as an inverted right winger, but can also feature on the opposite side of the pitch, and is also comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder.

Adin Licina (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images for DFB)

While Licina’s talent is undeniable, Vincent Kompany never granted him his senior debut, but only brought him to the first team’s training sessions on a few occasions.

Therefore, the Germany U19 international had been exclusively featuring for Bayern’s second team, making 20 appearances this season, which yielded two goals and six assists.

It remains to be seen where Licina would fit at Juventus, but one might imagine he’ll be initially added to the Next Gen squad.