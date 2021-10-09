Juventus beat Alessandria with last minute winner – The Tops and Flops

On Saturday morning, Juventus hosted Alessandria for a friendly encounter at the Continassa training ground.

The Bianconeri were naturally without the vast majority of their first team players who are currently away with their national teams during the current international break.

Moreover, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala also did not take part against the recently-promoted Serie B side as they are still recovering from injuries they sustained against Sampdoria last month.

Max Allegri started with a 4-3-3 lineup, with Mattia Perin between the posts. Daniele Rugani lined up alongside Diego Stramaccioni in defense, while Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini occupied the fullback slots.

Arthur returned to the action following months on the shelf, leading the midfield alongside Emanuele Zuelli and Tommaso Maressa. The attacking trio was made up by Matias Soulè, Marley Aké and Kaio Jorge.

Maressa opened the scoring for the Bianconeri with a wonderful goal in the first half, and the result remained the same almost until the end of the match.

But in the final minutes, Alessandria found the equalizer at the 90th minute, only for Juventus substitute Angel Chibozo to score the winner at the death, as the match ended 2-1.

According to ILBianconero, the Old Lady’s two young scorers were amongst the most impressive players on the pitch, alongside the vastly talented Soulè.

On the other hand, the Brazilian duo of Kaio and Arthur appeared to be short on fitness. The striker had very few touches on the ball, while the midfielder found little success with his vertical plays. Moreover, Pellegrini didn’t impress either as he continuously failed to deliver accurate crosses.