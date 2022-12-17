Juventus beat Arsenal with two unanswered goals in London friendly

For the first time in over a month, Juventus took part in match, albeit a friendly test. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri maintained their positive momentum by beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium with two unanswered goals.

With both sides missing a host of players due to the ongoing 2022 World Cup, Max Allegri started with a makeshift 3-5-1-1 formation spearheaded by Moise Kean, with Fabio Miretti acting an attacking midfielder.

Although the Gunners saw more of the ball, they failed to score a single goal. The hosts did manage to hit the back of the net at the hour-mark, but it was disallowed due to a foul on Gabriel Magalhaes.

On the other hand, Juventus were the more fortunate side, scoring twice in added time (one in each half) with the help of their opponents.

On the first occasion, Granit Xhaka directed Nicolò Fagioli’s cross towards his own net just 10 seconds before the end of the first half.

In the dying minutes of the match, Samuel Iling-Junior’s shot was deflected towards goal by Rob Holding to seal a morale boosting win for Allegri’s men.

Goal-scorers: ( Xhaka (OG) 45′, Iling-Junior 91′)

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White (63′ Soares), Gabriel, Holding, Tierney; Xhaka (63′ Cozier-Duberry), Partey (63′ Elneny), Odegaard; Nelson (21′ Marquinhos, 78′ Nwaneri), Nketiah, Vieira.

JUVENTUS (3-5-1-1): Perin (63′ Pinsoglio); Riccio, Gatti, Rugani; Barbieri (78′ Aké), Barrenechea, Locatelli, Fagioli (78′ Zuelli); Soulé (63′ Iling-Junior); Miretti (63′ Nonge); Kean (78′ Cerri)