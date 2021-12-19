Juventus beat Bologna with two key attributes reckons Tacchinardi

Juventus impressed their former player, Alessio Tacchinardi with their performance in the win against Bologna.

The 45-year-old claims the Bianconeri faced a very good opponent and had to be in good shape to win the game.

They did so showing two key attributes, according to the former midfielder, courage and confidence.

He also claimed they were out of the Serie A race before now, but this win has pushed them into the reckoning, albeit slightly.

Tacchinardi tells TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “It was an expert team performance, he never pulled the plug. It wasn’t an easy match but he won it with courage and confidence. Juve should not have failed and they have not failed. Until 15 days ago it seemed like a finished championship, but today Juve is starting to put a little pressure”

Juve FC Says

Every win is important to Juventus now, considering how much they have fallen behind in this campaign.

There will be tougher and trickier fixtures ahead, but they showed in their performance yesterday that they can keep their opponents at bay and score the required goals.

Hopefully, the team will earn another win against Cagliari to end 2021 in fine form.

Juve returns next year with some mouth-watering fixtures, which sees them face Napoli at the start of the year.

Matches against AS Roma and Inter Milan would follow and this fixture list means Juve has the chance to close the gap on the clubs above them, but they have to be in their best form.