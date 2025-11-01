Juventus secured a 2-1 victory over Cremonese in Luciano Spalletti’s first match as their manager this evening, setting a positive tone for the new era at the club. Expectations were high ahead of the fixture, and Juve responded with a confident performance from the outset. Cremonese, known for their potential to create upsets, presented a genuine challenge, with dangerous attacking options that required vigilance from the Bianconeri.

The home crowd was in high spirits at kick-off, and their enthusiasm was rewarded almost immediately. Filip Kostic opened the scoring in just the second minute, marking his second consecutive start with a goal. This early strike provided exactly the kind of start Juventus supporters had hoped for, and it established momentum for the remainder of the first half. Cremonese quickly sought an equaliser, but Spalletti’s team displayed strong organisation and defensive discipline. Every player contributed when required, making it difficult for the visitors to find space, while Juventus remained threatening on the counterattack, with Lois Openda’s pace particularly influential in launching quick transitions.

Spalletti’s tactical impact

After the interval, Juventus maintained their structure and resilience, successfully containing Cremonese’s attacks before doubling their advantage through Andrea Cambiaso against the run of play. Spalletti’s influence was evident in the team’s shape, balance and confidence, demonstrating that the players had quickly adapted to the new manager’s approach. The Bianconeri appeared well-prepared and physically ready to execute Spalletti’s game plan, blending defensive solidity with attacking intent.

Cremonese fight back and Juventus’ resilience

Cremonese continued to press and eventually reduced the deficit through Jamie Vardy, introducing a measure of tension late in the game. Despite the goal, Juventus remained composed, denying the visitors further opportunities and controlling the closing stages effectively. The 2-1 win not only secured three points but also provided an encouraging start to Spalletti’s tenure, suggesting that Juventus are already adapting positively to his methods.

Overall, the victory highlighted Juventus’ early-season determination and ability to respond to managerial change. With a blend of defensive discipline, attacking threat and tactical cohesion, Spalletti’s debut indicates that the Bianconeri are prepared to compete at a high level under their new leadership