Juventus secured a 2-1 victory over Monza this evening, ending their winless run in Serie A.

Building on their midweek triumph, Juventus started brightly, dominating the game from the outset. Weston McKennie opened the scoring after just 14 minutes, giving the visitors a deserved lead.

Taking the lead is one thing, but could Juventus maintain and extend it? The answer came less than ten minutes later as Monza equalised through Samuele Birindelli.

Once again, Juve displayed defensive frailty after taking the lead, but the Bianconeri responded well, stepping up their performance following the setback.

Nicolás González was the next to strike, capitalising on a loose ball to score for the second consecutive match. The Argentine forward’s sharp instincts proved crucial, but it was a different story for Teun Koopmeiners, who was substituted at halftime for Khéphren Thuram after a lacklustre showing.

Eager to extend their advantage, Juve began the second half strongly. The lively Kenan Yıldız forced an excellent save from the Monza goalkeeper, continuing to trouble the opposition with his energetic play.

Francisco Conceição was another standout performer, causing havoc for Monza down the right flank. Despite Juventus’ attacking intent, they failed to add a third goal, leaving Monza with opportunities to threaten on the break as the match progressed into its final stages.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos proved a persistent problem for the Juve defence, while a penalty appeal by Dušan Vlahović was waved away. Late in the game, Yıldız had another chance to seal the victory but was denied by the Monza goalkeeper.

In the end, Juventus didn’t need an additional goal, holding firm to secure their first Serie A win in over a month.