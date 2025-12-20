Luciano Spalletti’s hard work is beginning to show tangible results as Juventus secured a 2,1 home victory over AS Roma this evening. The encounter provided a clear measure of Juventus’ progress against high-calibre opposition, with Roma widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in the division.

Strong Start and First Half Control

Matches against teams of Roma’s stature offer Spalletti an opportunity to demonstrate the growing maturity of his side, and Juventus approached the contest with confidence. The Bianconeri began brightly, pressing with intent and moving the ball decisively as they sought to impose themselves early on. Their recent run of form was evident in their assured approach, although Roma showed why they are considered one of the title favourites whenever they advanced into dangerous areas.

The return of Gleison Bremer in defence added composure and resilience at the back, with Juventus showing a willingness to commit fully to the task of securing victory. Despite missing several opportunities, they remained disciplined and survived moments of pressure. Their perseverance was rewarded just before the interval when Francisco Conceicao broke the deadlock, a goal that proved a significant psychological blow for the visitors heading into halftime.

Resilience After the Break

Juventus emerged for the second half with renewed belief, even though they were soon forced to adjust following the loss of Bremer to injury. His replacement did little to disrupt their momentum, and the hosts extended their advantage through Lois Openda, underlining their determination to maintain control of the match.

Roma continued to search for a breakthrough but found Juventus well organised and alert to danger. A brief lapse in concentration eventually allowed Tommaso Baldanzi to reduce the deficit, setting up a tense finale. Juventus were then required to demonstrate their ability to protect a narrow lead, a test they met with resolve. The crossbar denied Kenan Yildiz what would have been a spectacular goal, yet the Bianconeri remained composed and saw out the match to secure a valuable win.