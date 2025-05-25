Juventus sealed qualification for next season’s Champions League with a 3-2 victory over Venezia this evening, in what proved to be a dramatic end to their league campaign.

Knowing that their destiny was entirely in their hands, the Bianconeri travelled to face Venezia in a must-win encounter on the final day of the season. However, their hopes of a straightforward evening were dashed almost immediately, as Daniel Fila opened the scoring for the hosts inside the first two minutes. The early setback left Juventus visibly stunned, and frustration grew when their quick response was ruled out for an infringement.

Despite the disappointment, Juventus maintained their composure and gradually began to dominate possession. Their pressure forced Venezia into a defensive posture far too early in the contest, which allowed the visitors to regain control of the match. Their efforts were rewarded when Kenan Yildiz found the equaliser, injecting renewed confidence into the side.

Bianconeri show resilience to earn critical victory

Shortly after levelling the score, Juventus capitalised on their momentum and took the lead through Randal Kolo Muani. With the scoreline now in their favour, the Bianconeri looked to either extend the lead or at least preserve it for the remainder of the match.

However, Venezia had other plans and struck early in the second half through Ridgeciano Haps, levelling the score once more and casting doubt over Juventus’s hopes of securing a top-four finish. At 2-2, questions loomed about whether Juventus could find the strength to push through and claim the result they desperately needed.

Their breakthrough came when a penalty was awarded and converted by Manuel Locatelli, whose composed finish restored the lead and ultimately sealed the outcome. With time ticking down, manager Igor Tudor made several substitutions to inject fresh energy into the team and maintain their advantage.

Juventus saw out the remainder of the match with disciplined defending, ensuring they ended the campaign on a high note and clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition for next season.