Juventus has hijacked Inter Milan’s move for another player, with the Bianconeri set to complete a move for Juan David Cabal today.

The Colombian, who plays for Verona, was close to transferring to Inter Milan following his fine spell with his current club.

It didn’t seem like Juve was interested in him, but the Bianconeri joined the race and hijacked his transfer to Inter.

The 23-year-old is considered one of the best-performing left-backs in Serie A, and Juve has agreed to pay a fixed fee of €10 million plus an additional €2 million in add-ons, Calciomercato reports.

The defender has already arrived in Turin and will undergo his medical today to join the Bianconeri.

Juve remains active in the transfer market and has signed some top midfielders in the last few weeks.

Cabal will join them after the departure of Alex Sandro and will be eager to start games for Thiago Motta as soon as the season begins.

Juve aims to play an attractive style of football that also brings results, and the Old Lady is confident that Cabal will do well in their team.

Juve FC Says

Cabal has been one of the finest players in his spot in Serie A, which explains why Inter also wanted to sign him.