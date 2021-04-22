Juventus become strong contenders for Real Madrid ace

Juventus is closing in on the signing of Isco as he nears an exit from Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder has fallen down the pecking order in Zinedine Zidane’s side and he looks set to leave in the summer even though he has one more year left on his current deal.

Juventus has struggled in their midfield this season and it is one position that they would love to strengthen when the transfer window reopens.

Andrea Pirlo was a midfielder in his playing days and would know a good one when he enters the market.

Isco’s struggle for a starting place in Madrid hasn’t discouraged Pirlo from looking to sign the midfielder.

Todofichajes says the Bianconeri are keen to get two players from Madrid with Marcelo being the other one.

Sevilla has been the favourite to get Isco for some time now, but the report says Juventus appears to be winning the race for his signature.

It says his current market value is just 20m euros but there is one problem with the transfer.

While Marcelo would be more than happy to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, Isco is reportedly very reluctant to leave Spain at the moment.