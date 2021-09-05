Juventus becomes favourites to sign Italy international striker

The fierce rivalry between Torino and Juventus means that top players hardly swap clubs between them, but Andrea Belotti might be about to end that.

The Italy striker is one of the best in Serie A and he was in the Azzurri squad that won Euro 2020.

He has been an important player whose goals have kept Torino competitive in Italy for a long time now.

However, they have continued to struggle and almost got relegated from Serie A last season.

Seeing that they will hardly do better in this campaign, Belotti has refused to extend his contract with them.

This has opened the door for him to leave them for free at the end of this campaign.

AC Milan had been favourites to sign him and it even seemed like they would sign him to make their attack stronger following their return to the Champions League.

However, that transfer never happened and Todofichajes says Juventus is now targeting a move for him as one player to fill the void left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Torino’s refusal to sell to a direct rival could complicate the move, but Belotti could join the Bianconeri for free if he runs down his current deal as he continues to reject contract renewal offers from them.