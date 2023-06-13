Juventus becomes the second favourites in the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is facing an imminent decision regarding his future, which will provide clarity to all the clubs interested in signing him.

The Serbian midfielder has long been on the radar of Juventus and has consistently delivered exceptional performances. With just 12 months remaining on his current contract, Lazio is eager to retain his services. However, earlier reports suggested that he was destined to join Juventus.

In recent weeks, the situation has taken a significant turn, primarily due to Juventus’ exclusion from the Champions League next season. Meanwhile, Lazio will participate in Europe’s premier club competition. This development has had a substantial impact on Milinkovic-Savic’s future.

According to Calciomercato, the most likely outcome now is that he will sign a new contract with Lazio. The second scenario would involve a move to Juventus before considering other clubs that are also keen on acquiring him. The change in Juventus’ European status has altered the landscape, influencing the decision-making process for Milinkovic-Savic’s future.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A and we have chased his signature for several reasons.

The midfielder continues to deliver top performances in the league and could help us become champions again.

However, leaving Lazio to a Juve side without Champions League football might be very hard for him to justify.