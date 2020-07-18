Juventus begin Futsal project

Juventus have confirmed the introduction of a new Futsal project, overseen by Italian Futsal champion, Alessio Musti.

The news was reported earlier in the year, with a suggestion that the Bianconeri were looking to broaden their horizons and work with their youth teams to introduce the 5-aside style game.

An announcement on the clubs official website confirmed the news:

Guaranteeing the best to its young people, to transform the experience at Juventus into a period of exponential growth: the goal of the Juventus youth sector has always been this, with extreme attention to the needs of each boy and to the methodologies. In this latter aspect, this year, there is an important novelty: the Futsal project.

The idea was born from the desire to integrate the two disciplines – football and futsal, in fact – starting from the basic activity, so as to make the growth path of young players even more complete, providing them with all the skills that futsal manages to convery. The project addresses the categories from Under 7 to Under 14: each category will carry out specific weekly training.

Leading it will be an excellence in the world of futsal: Alessio Musti, a former futsal footballer, with three badges and six Italian Cups, and technical commissioner of the National team, as well as a teacher for the Uefa courses on the methodology of five-a-side football. A methodology which, integrated with those already present in the Juventus youth sector, will aim to improve the standard of the average player.

“The project was born following a careful analysis and evaluation about the opportunities offered by the application of the typical futsal methodologies for the completion of the growth path of the children and will be implemented with the supervision of Massimiliano Scaglia, Academy Manager, and Luigi Milani, U13s to U7s Academy Supervisor. The aim is to create new ways of developing and improving the technical, tactical and cognitive abilities of the young footballer, and we are excited about the possibility of using the skills and professionalism of a technician of Alessio Musti’s experience.” – Federico Cherubini, Head of Football Teams & Technical Areas