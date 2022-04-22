Juventus begin talks to sign Ligue 1 summer free-agent

Angel di Maria could wear the shirt of Juventus next season as they begin talks with his entourage over a transfer.

The Argentinian would be a free agent in the summer, and he seems set to leave PSG as a new deal isn’t forthcoming from the French club.

Juventus will bolster their team when the transfer window reopens, and they might need a high-profile player to replace the outgoing Paulo Dybala in their squad.

Di Maria has developed a reputation in European football, and he could make an impact at Juve if he joins them.

Sky Sports Italia, as reported by Football Italia, claims his entourage and Juve have been in talks over a deal.

The report claims the former Manchester United man wants to end his career at an Argentine club, so he would accept a one-year or two-year deal from the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a great player to watch in the past, and he remains one of the best Argentinian exports to Europe.

However, he is 34 and is at the end of his career. If he is not good enough to be a starter at PSG, he shouldn’t also be good enough to be a first-team player at Juve.