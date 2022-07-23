Juventus begin US tour with a win thanks to youngsters’ goals

On Friday night, Juventus played their first friendly match in their American pre-season tour, as they took on Chivas De Guadalajara in Las Vegas.

The Bianconeri were able to begin the Soccer Champions Tour with a comfortable win over their Mexican foes with two unanswered goals.

Nonetheless, the authors of the two strikes are somewhat surprising. Juventus U-23 star Marco Da Graca broke the deadlock after pouncing on the rebound when Federico Gatti’s header hit the post.

In the second half, 20-year-old winger Mattia Compagnon doubled the lead following a nice dribble before beating the goalkeeper at the near post.

Max Allegri started the match in a 4-3-3 formation with Wojciech Szczesny in goal. The defense featured Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Gatti and Alex Sandro.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli acted as a Regista, with Paul Pogba to his left and Nicolò Fagioli on the right, Da Graca led the line, supported by Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean on the wings.

At the halftime break, the tactician changed all eleven players, opting for 4-2-3-1 formation. Mattia Perin took his place between the posts. with a backline of Tommaso Barbieri, Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani and Luca Pellegrini.

Nicolò Rovella joined Denis Zakaria in the double pivot, while the young trio of Marley Aké, Matias Soulé and Compagnon supported Nicolò Cudrig in attack.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahohic, Leonardo Bonucci and Weston McKennie didn’t take part in the action.

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, Gatti, Alex Sandro; Pogba, Locatelli, Fagiolo; Di Maria, Kean, Da Graca