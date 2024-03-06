Juventus is intensifying their interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as the Englishman approaches the end of his contract with the Premier League club.

Kelly, a versatile player capable of playing as a left-back or left centre-back, would offer valuable options to Juventus in their 3-5-2 formation.

Expressing little inclination to extend his stay at struggling Bournemouth, Kelly is now free to engage in discussions with foreign clubs interested in acquiring his services. According to Calciomercato, Juventus has already initiated talks with his representatives to secure his addition to their squad.

The Bianconeri view him as a valuable player to enhance their squad and are making significant efforts to prevail in the competition for his signature.

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, it would be difficult for Kelly to ignore us if we offered him a similar deal to his other suitors.

Moving to a team like Juve is a big step up, but playing in the Premier League is a big deal, and if he can handle the pressure in that competition, he should do well on our team.

As long as we are signing him for free, it is a risk worth taking, especially as we do not expect him to get a deal longer than three years.