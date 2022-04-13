Juventus begins planning for life without key man

There is so much uncertainty regarding the playing career of Giorgio Chiellini and it is only smart that Juventus plans for life without him.

The Azzurri defender has a deal with them until 2023, but Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup this year means he might leave the club in the summer to try a new adventure or even retire from the game.

Regardless of the decision he makes, he would likely not be in the squad for the 2023/2024 season.

Football Italia claims Juve has Antonio Rudiger, Gleison Bremer and Nikola Milenkovic on their shortlist to replace the Euro 2020 winner.

The report claims Rudiger is their main target, but they are struggling to find an agreement with the Chelsea man.

Inter Milan is also leading the race for Torino’s Bremer, which leaves them with Milenkovic as the easiest target Juventus can sign.

However, the report insists the Serbian is not their first choice and they will continue to discuss with Rudiger, hopeful of reaching an agreement soon.

Juve FC Says

Replacing Chiellini will be hard, but we need to sign some new defenders who are good enough to make their mark on the team.

A player who can defend consistently like Chiellini for years is hard to find, so we just need to focus on getting an accomplished player who will do a job at the club immediately after he joins the team.