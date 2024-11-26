Milan Skriniar is reportedly closing in on a move to Juventus after giving the green light for the Bianconeri to open discussions with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a potential transfer. Skriniar, who enjoyed a highly successful stint in Serie A with Inter Milan, has not been able to replicate that level of form since his move to PSG. Despite being touted as one of Europe’s top defenders, his time at the French club has been disappointing, with manager Luis Enrique preferring other centre-backs, which has limited Skriniar’s playing time.

The Slovakian international is now seeking a change of scenery, and with Enrique unable to guarantee him regular minutes, Skriniar is reportedly eager to leave PSG in January. This situation has opened the door for Juventus, who have quickly moved to explore the possibility of bringing the experienced defender back to Serie A. According to Foot Mercato, Juventus has already initiated contact with PSG in an effort to arrange the transfer.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Juventus is hoping to sign Skriniar on an initial loan deal for the second half of the season, especially to bolster their defensive options due to the current injury struggles and the absence of key centre-backs like Gleison Bremer who is out for the season. Skriniar’s addition would provide a much-needed boost to the Juventus defence, and his experience in Italian football is highly valued.

If Skriniar can return to the form that made him one of Serie A’s top defenders during his time at Inter Milan, he could be a key figure in Juventus’ pursuit of domestic and European glory in the second half of the season. The Bianconeri are facing challenges in defence, but Skriniar’s potential arrival represents a significant opportunity to strengthen their squad and mount a serious challenge for major trophies in the coming months.