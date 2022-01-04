Juventus begins talks with a Premier League soon-to-be free agent

Juventus has opened talks with Antonio Rudiger as the German prepares to walk away on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The centre-back is one of the finest in Europe and played a pivotal role as the English club won the Champions League last season.

He remains on the radar of several top clubs and Calciomercato names Juve as one of them.

The defender can speak with other clubs this month and Juve has been quick to make him an offer.

He will no doubt consider it and those from other suitors around the continent before deciding on his future.

Juve FC Says

Rudiger would be a good addition to our squad in Turin and his previous Serie A experience at AS Roma means he would need little time to settle at the Allianz Stadium.

With Matthijs de Ligt’s future uncertain, we need to add quality defenders to the squad.

Daniele Rugani hasn’t been good enough, so even if we keep De Ligt adding Rudiger to the squad would still be smart.

But his next move would depend a lot on money and we need to be prepared to offer him a wonderful deal.

Because he would be 29 before this season finishes, most clubs wouldn’t want to offer him a lot of money to join them, meaning Juve has a genuine chance to win the race for his signature.