Juventus begins the 2022/2023 season by hosting Sassuolo

June 24, 2022 - 5:30 pm

The Serie A fixtures for the 2022/2023 season have been released and Juventus will begin the campaign with a home game against Sassuolo.

The last campaign was a tough one for the Bianconeri and they want to ensure the next one is better.

Max Allegri has kept his job even though he won no trophy in the 2021/2022 season and he will now look to better that form.

As reported by Football Italia, the league season will begin on the weekend of August 14.

Juve will host the Black and Greens and other interesting matches in that opening weekend include Sampdoria vs Atalanta and Lazio vs Bologna.

The Bianconeri will end their campaign with a trip to Udinese on match week 38.

Juve FC Says

Facing Sassuolo in the first match of the season would be good for us because it means we are not starting the season against an easy opponent.

The Black and Greens beat us in the last campaign and they will be desperate to start their season well.

A good showing in that game will prepare us for the remaining matches of the season.

Hopefully, we would have finished our transfer business by then and gotten the players we want to execute the new season.

