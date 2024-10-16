Juventus has officially rejoined the European Club Association (ECA) and is taking steps to distance itself from the controversial European Super League (ESL). The club’s previous exit from the ECA came under the leadership of former president Andrea Agnelli, who was a key advocate for the Super League project. At the time, Juventus was one of the prominent backers of the breakaway competition, which aimed to rival the established European football structure governed by UEFA. However, the Super League failed to gain traction and was met with widespread opposition from fans, football bodies, and other stakeholders.

The decision to support the Super League has since been viewed as a significant misstep, forcing Juventus to make a humble return to the ECA under new leadership. A report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Juventus has already initiated the formal process of exiting the Super League. The club has notified the other founding members, who continue to support the project, of its intention to withdraw. Juventus is now fully committed to the ECA and UEFA and has no desire to participate in the Super League, either now or in the future.

The club’s decision to dissociate itself from the Super League marks an effort to rebuild its reputation and realign with mainstream European football governance. The return to the ECA represents a step toward restoring relationships with other major clubs and UEFA, as Juventus seeks to move forward from the failed venture.

The Super League episode is often cited as the most controversial decision of Agnelli’s tenure as president. Despite this, his legacy at Juventus includes notable achievements, such as the establishment of the Juventus Next Gen team and the J Medical Centre, both of which have positively impacted the club’s development. Moving forward, Juventus aims to learn from the Super League misjudgment and continue focusing on strengthening the club’s position within the established football framework, avoiding similar miscalculations in the future.