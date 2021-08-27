Juventus behind Atalanta in race to sign Serie A ace

Domenico Berardi is one of the players attracting the attention of Juventus years after they sold him to Sassuolo in 2015.

The Bianconeri signed him from the Green and Blacks in 2013 and allowed him to remain with them for two seasons on loan and eventually sold him back to them.

The 27-year-old has now developed into one of Italy’s finest players and won Euro 2020 with their national team.

The attacker has been attracting the attention of Juve in the last few years, as confirmed by Sassuolo CEO, Giovanni Carnevali earlier in the year via Football Italia.

The Bianconeri has just signed a player from the Green and Blacks and it was tough for them before they finally secured the signature of Manuel Locatelli.

It wouldn’t be easy for them to get Berardi in this transfer window and they could miss out on signing him to Atalanta.

Calciomercato says La Dea wants to sign him and the attacker is keen to play in the Champions League.

He feels he is at the age that he should play in Europe’s premier club competition and that could see him move to Bergamo.

The report even suggested that Sassuolo could allow him to leave for a loan to buy agreement as Juve has secured for Locatelli.