Juventus behind European giants in the race for Serie A star

Juventus is in the running to sign Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, as he refuses to extend his stay in Naples.

The Senegalese star has been one of the best defenders in Europe for a long time now.

Napoli has rejected offers for him before now, but it seems they would be forced to cash in on him in the summer or risk losing him as a free agent.

Naturally, Juve would love to add him to their squad as they do whenever a top player becomes available at a Serie A club.

However, they might struggle to win the race for the AFCON star, with Tuttojuve claiming Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid also want him.

The report also claims the trio of European giants is ahead of them in the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

With just over a year left on his current deal, Napoli knows the end of this season is the best time to sell the defender.

Juve might have to refresh their backline when the campaign finishes, with Matthijs de Ligt at risk of leaving them.

If they cash in on the Dutchman, it is tempting to add a younger defender to their squad, but Koulibaly’s experience makes him one of the best players we can sign as a replacement.